Texto Completo de la Orden Ejecutiva 13884 de Sanciones a Venezuela

A continuación el texto completo en español e inglés, lo dejamos publicado para que todo mundo pueda leerlo y exigir sus derechos al ser sancionado de forma equivocada por empresas que mal interpretan dicho texto, cómo es el caso de Adobe y TransferWise, el problema para los venezolanos que nada tienen que ver es que la administración del Sr. Trump no aclara dicha situación y las sanciones que se dijo al principio eran para un grupo de individuos terminaron siendo aplicadas a todos los venezolanos.

———-

Executive Order 13884 of August 5, 2019

Blocking Property of the Government of Venezuela

By the authority vested in me as President by the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America, including the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (50 U.S.C. 1701 et seq.) (IEEPA), the National Emer­gencies Act (50 U.S.C. 1601 et seq.), section 212(f) of the Immigration and Nationality Act of 1952 (8 U.S.C. 1182(f)), and section 301 of title 3, United States Code,

I, DONALD J. TRUMP, President of the United States of America, in order to take additional steps with respect to the national emergency declared in Executive Order 13692 of March 8, 2015 (Blocking Property and Sus­pending Entry of Certain Persons Contributing to the Situation in Venezuela), as amended, as relied upon for additional steps taken in subsequent Executive Orders, and in light of the continued usurpation of power by Nicolas Maduro and persons affiliated with him, as well as human rights abuses, including arbitrary or unlawful arrest and detention of Venezuelan citizens, interference with freedom of expression, including for members of the media, and ongoing attempts to undermine Interim President Juan Guaido and the Venezuelan National Assembly’s exercise of legitimate authority in Venezuela, hereby order:

Section 1. (a) All property and interests in property of the Government of Venezuela that are in the United States, that hereafter come within the United States, or that are or hereafter come within the possession or control of any United States person are blocked and may not be transferred, paid, exported, withdrawn, or otherwise dealt in.

(b) All property and interests in property that are in the United States, that hereafter come within the United States, or that are or hereafter come within the possession or control of any United States person of the following persons are blocked and may not be transferred, paid, exported, withdrawn, or otherwise dealt in: any person determined by the Secretary of the Treasury, in consultation with the Secretary of State:

to have materially assisted, sponsored, or provided financial, material, or technological support for, or goods or services to or in support of, any person included on the list of Specially Designated Nationals and Blocked Persons maintained by the Office of Foreign Assets Control whose property and interests in property are blocked pursuant to this order; or

to be owned or controlled by, or to have acted or purported to act for or on behalf of, directly or indirectly, any person whose property and interests in property are blocked pursuant to this order.

(c) The prohibitions in subsections (a)–(b) of this section apply except to the extent provided by statutes, or in regulations, orders, directives, or licenses that may be issued pursuant to this order, and notwithstanding any contract entered into or any license or permit granted prior to the effective date of this order.

Sec. 2. The unrestricted immigrant and nonimmigrant entry into the United States of aliens determined to meet one or more of the criteria in section 1(b) of this order would be detrimental to the interests of the United States, and entry of such persons into the United States, as immigrants or non-immigrants, is hereby suspended, except when the Secretary of State deter­mines that the person’s entry would not be contrary to the interests of the United States, including when the Secretary so determines, based on a recommendation of the Attorney General, that the person’s entry would further important United States law enforcement objectives. In exercising this responsibility, the Secretary of State shall consult the Secretary of Homeland Security on matters related to admissibility or inadmissibility within the authority of the Secretary of Homeland Security. Such persons shall be treated in the same manner as persons covered by section 1 of Proclamation 8693 of July 24, 2011 (Suspension of Entry of Aliens Subject to United Nations Security Council Travel Bans and International Emergency Economic Powers Act Sanctions). The Secretary of State shall have the responsibility for implementing this section pursuant to such conditions and procedures as the Secretary has established or may establish pursuant to Proclamation 8693.

Sec. 3. The prohibitions in section 1 of this order include:

the making of any contribution or provision of funds, goods, or services by, to, or for the benefit of any person whose property and interests in property are blocked pursuant to this order; and

the receipt of any contribution or provision of funds, goods, or services from any such person.

Sec. 4. (a) Any transaction that evades or avoids, has the purpose of evading or avoiding, causes a violation of, or attempts to violate any of the prohibi­tions set forth in this order is prohibited.

(b) Any conspiracy formed to violate any of the prohibitions set forth in this order is prohibited.

Sec. 5. Nothing in this order shall prohibit:

transactions for the conduct of the official business of the Federal Government by employees, grantees, or contractors thereof; or

transactions related to the provision of articles such as food, clothing, and medicine intended to be used to relieve human suffering.

Sec. 6. For the purposes of this order:

the term «person» means an individual or entity;

the term «entity» means a partnership, association, trust, joint venture, corporation, group, subgroup, or other organization;

the term «United States person» means any United States citizen, permanent resident alien, entity organized under the laws of the United States or any jurisdiction within the United States (including foreign branches), or any person in the United States; and

the term «Government of Venezuela» includes the state and Government of Venezuela, any political subdivision, agency, or instrumentality thereof, including the Central Bank of Venezuela and Petroleos de Venezuela, S.A. (PdVSA), any person owned or controlled, directly or indirectly, by the foregoing, and any person who has acted or purported to act directly or indirectly for or on behalf of, any of the foregoing, including as a member of the Maduro regime. For the purposes of section 2 of this order, the term «Government of Venezuela» shall not include any United States citizen, any permanent resident alien of the United States, any alien lawfully admitted to the United States, or any alien holding a valid United States visa. 7. For those persons whose property and interests in property are blocked pursuant to this order who might have a constitutional presence in the United States, I find that because of the ability to transfer funds or other assets instantaneously, prior notice to such persons of measures to be taken pursuant to this order would render those measures ineffectual. I therefore determine that for these measures to be effective in addressing the national emergency declared in Executive Order 13692, there need be no prior notice of a listing or determination made pursuant to section 1 of this order.

Sec. 8. The Secretary of the Treasury, in consultation with the Secretary

of State, is hereby authorized to take such actions, including promulgating rules and regulations, and to employ all powers granted to the President by IEEPA as may be necessary to implement this order. The Secretary of the Treasury may, consistent with applicable law, redelegate any of these functions within the Department of the Treasury. All agencies of the United States Government shall take all appropriate measures within their authority to carry out the provisions of this order.

Sec. 9. (a) Nothing in this order shall be construed to impair or otherwise affect:

the authority granted by law to an executive department or agency, or the head thereof; or

the functions of the Director of the Office of Management and Budget relating to budgetary, administrative, or legislative proposals.

This order shall be implemented consistent with applicable law and subject to the availability of appropriations.

This order is not intended to, and does not, create any right or benefit, substantive or procedural, enforceable at law or in equity by any party against the United States, its departments, agencies, or entities, its officers, employees, or agents, or any other person.

Sec. 10. This order is effective at 9:00 a.m. eastern daylight time on August 5, 2019.

—-

En español.

Sección 1. (a) Todos los bienes e intereses en propiedad del Gobierno de Venezuela que se encuentran en los Estados Unidos, que en lo sucesivo se encuentran dentro de los Estados Unidos, o que se encuentran o se encuentran en el poder o el control de cualquier persona de los Estados Unidos están bloqueados y no puede ser transferido, pagado, exportado, retirado o de otro modo tratado.

(b) Todos los bienes e intereses en bienes que se encuentran en los Estados Unidos, que en lo sucesivo se encuentren dentro de los Estados Unidos, o que se encuentren o se encuentren en el futuro en posesión o control de cualquier persona de los Estados Unidos de las siguientes personas están bloqueados y no pueden ser transferidos, pagados, exportados, retirados o tratados de otra manera: cualquier persona determinada por el Secretario de Hacienda, en consulta con el Secretario de Estado:

haber asistido materialmente, patrocinado o proporcionado apoyo financiero, material o tecnológico para, o bienes o servicios a, o en apoyo de, cualquier persona incluida en la lista de ciudadanos especialmente designados y personas bloqueadas mantenida por la Oficina de Control de Activos Extranjeros la propiedad y los intereses en la propiedad están bloqueados de conformidad con esta orden; o

ser propiedad o estar bajo el control de, o haber actuado o pretendido actuar por o en nombre de, directa o indirectamente, cualquier persona cuya propiedad e intereses en la propiedad estén bloqueados de conformidad con esta orden.

(c) Las prohibiciones en las subsecciones (a) – (b) de esta sección se aplican excepto en la medida prevista por los estatutos, o en los reglamentos, órdenes, directivas o licencias que pueden emitirse de conformidad con esta orden, y sin perjuicio de cualquier contrato celebrado en o cualquier licencia o permiso otorgado antes de la fecha de vigencia de esta orden.

Segundo. 2. La entrada ilimitada de inmigrantes y no inmigrantes en los Estados Unidos de extranjeros que se determine que cumple con uno o más de los criterios en la sección 1 (b) de esta orden sería perjudicial para los intereses de los Estados Unidos, y la entrada de dichas personas en el Estados Unidos, como inmigrantes o no inmigrantes, queda suspendido por la presente, excepto cuando el Secretario de Estado determina que la entrada de la persona no sería contraria a los intereses de los Estados Unidos, incluso cuando el Secretario así lo determine, en base a una recomendación del Fiscal General, que la entrada de la persona promovería importantes objetivos de aplicación de la ley de los Estados Unidos. Al ejercer esta responsabilidad, el Secretario de Estado consultará al Secretario de Seguridad Nacional sobre asuntos relacionados con la admisibilidad o inadmisibilidad dentro de la autoridad del Secretario de Seguridad Nacional. Dichas personas serán tratadas de la misma manera que las personas cubiertas por la sección 1 de la Proclamación 8693 del 24 de julio de 2011 (Suspensión de entrada de extranjeros sujetos a prohibiciones de viaje del Consejo de Seguridad de las Naciones Unidas y Sanciones de la Ley de Poderes Económicos de Emergencia Internacional). El Secretario de Estado tendrá la responsabilidad de implementar esta sección de conformidad con las condiciones y procedimientos que el Secretario haya establecido o pueda establecer de conformidad con la Proclamación 8693.

Segundo. 3. Las prohibiciones en la sección 1 de esta orden incluyen:

la realización de cualquier contribución o provisión de fondos, bienes o servicios por, para, o en beneficio de cualquier persona cuya propiedad e intereses en la propiedad estén bloqueados de conformidad con esta orden; y

el recibo de cualquier contribución o provisión de fondos, bienes o servicios de dicha persona.

Segundo. 4. (a) Cualquier transacción que evada o evite, tenga el propósito de evadir o evitar, cause una violación o intente violar cualquiera de las prohibiciones establecidas en este orden está prohibida.

(b) Se prohíbe cualquier conspiración formada para violar cualquiera de las prohibiciones establecidas en este orden.

Segundo. 5. Nada en este orden prohibirá:

transacciones para la realización de los negocios oficiales del Gobierno Federal por parte de empleados, beneficiarios o contratistas de los mismos; o

transacciones relacionadas con la provisión de artículos como alimentos, ropa y medicamentos destinados a aliviar el sufrimiento humano.

Segundo. 6. Para los propósitos de esta orden:

el término «persona» significa un individuo o entidad;

el término «entidad» significa una sociedad, asociación, fideicomiso, empresa conjunta, corporación, grupo, subgrupo u otra organización;

el término «persona de los Estados Unidos» significa cualquier ciudadano de los Estados Unidos, extranjero residente permanente, entidad organizada bajo las leyes de los Estados Unidos o cualquier jurisdicción dentro de los Estados Unidos (incluidas las sucursales extranjeras), o cualquier persona en los Estados Unidos; y

el término «Gobierno de Venezuela» incluye el estado y el Gobierno de Venezuela, cualquier subdivisión política, agencia o instrumentalidad de los mismos, incluido el Banco Central de Venezuela y Petróleos de Venezuela, SA (PdVSA), cualquier persona de propiedad o control, directa o indirectamente , por lo anterior, y cualquier persona que haya actuado o haya pretendido actuar directa o indirectamente en nombre o en nombre de cualquiera de los anteriores, incluso como miembro del régimen de Maduro. A los efectos de la sección 2 de esta orden, el término «Gobierno de Venezuela»

No incluye a ningún ciudadano de los Estados Unidos, cualquier residente permanente de los Estados Unidos, cualquier extranjero legalmente admitido en los Estados Unidos o cualquier extranjero que tenga una visa válida de los Estados Unidos.

7. Para aquellas personas cuya propiedad e intereses en la propiedad están bloqueados de conformidad con esta orden y que pueden tener una presencia constitucional en los Estados Unidos, considero que debido a la capacidad de transferir fondos u otros activos de manera instantánea, previo aviso a dichas personas de medidas tomarse de conformidad con esta orden haría que esas medidas fueran ineficaces. Por lo tanto, determino que para que estas medidas sean efectivas para abordar la emergencia nacional declarada en la Orden Ejecutiva 13692, no es necesario que se notifique previamente una lista o determinación realizada de conformidad con la sección 1 de esta orden.

Segundo. 8. El Secretario de Hacienda, en consulta con el Secretario.

del Estado, por la presente queda autorizado para tomar tales acciones, incluidas promulgar reglas y regulaciones, y para emplear todos los poderes otorgados al Presidente por IEEPA según sea necesario para implementar esta orden. El Secretario del Tesoro puede, de conformidad con la ley aplicable, redelegar cualquiera de estas funciones dentro del Departamento del Tesoro. Todas las agencias del gobierno de los Estados Unidos tomarán todas las medidas apropiadas dentro de su autoridad para llevar a cabo las disposiciones de esta orden.

Segundo. 9. (a) Nada en este orden se interpretará para menoscabar o afectar de otra manera:

la autoridad otorgada por ley a un departamento o agencia ejecutiva, o al jefe del mismo; o

Las funciones del Director de la Oficina de Gestión y Presupuesto en relación con las propuestas presupuestarias, administrativas o legislativas.

Esta orden se implementará de conformidad con la ley aplicable y sujeta a la disponibilidad de apropiaciones.

Esta orden no tiene la intención, y no crea, ningún derecho o beneficio, sustantivo o procesal, exigible por ley o en equidad por ninguna de las partes contra los Estados Unidos, sus departamentos, agencias o entidades, sus funcionarios, empleados o agentes. o cualquier otra persona.

Segundo. 10. Esta orden es efectiva a las 9:00 a.m., hora del este, el 5 de agosto de 2019.