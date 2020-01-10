5 TOURIST DESTINATIONS IN NORTH CAROLINA

Situated on the shoreline of the Atlantic Ocean, North Carolina has variety of activities to do for its visitors. From natural wonders to manmade attractions, it offers diversified tourist destinations to make a delightful experience for tourists. Being on the edge of the Atlantic Ocean, you may enjoy sunbathing, water activities, or just relaxing on soaking in the sand and sun. North Carolina has amazing attractions like museums, theme parks, and plenty other of outdoor activities. Moreover, winter season in North Carolina offers skiing on mountains. Thus, North Carolina is open for tourism all year. More interestingly, North Carolina is a place where history’s first successful powered flight was conducted by the Wright Brothers, and where Pepsi was originated. North Carolina has a very rich and powerful history. Among all the exciting and fantastic tourist destinations, these 5 destinations are must-visit places in North Carolina.

North Carolina Zoo

North Carolina Zoo is the largest walk-through natural habitat zoo in the world, and people get the chance to see over 1600 animals and 52,000 plants. It is made on an area of 500 acres with habitats of various American and African animals. Acacia Station in the Africa section is a perfect spot for your bird’s eye view of these amazing creatures, and you can also feed the giraffes, zebras, and ostriches. “The Desert” is an indoor attraction in the America section filled with crawly and creepy creatures like hairy scorpions, tarantulas, and rattle snakes. “Rocky Coast” is a refreshing spot where you will find arctic creatures such as polar bears, seals, sea lions, and peregrine falcon.

Biltmore Estate

The Biltmore Estate is certainly the top tourist attraction in North Carolina and America’s largest home with 250 rooms, including 35 bedrooms, 43 bathrooms, and 65 fireplaces. The whole building is open for tourism and sometimes it gets really crowded, but this place is worth visiting. Biltmore Estate was made as a grand retreat for North Carolina in 1890’s by George Washington Vanderbilt and it is still a property of George W. Vanderbilt’s descendants. Some amazing things to see in Biltmore Estate includes Biltmore House, Gardens, Bass Pond Trails, Biltmore Winery and Antler Hill Village.

Grandover Resort Gold and Spa

Grandover Resort is a perfect destination for tourists to stay, ensuring that your stay in California is comfortable and relaxing with all the features, amenities, and amazing services the hotel offers. Along with spas, massages, and body treatments, Grandover Resort also has outdoor recreational amenities, including sports activities like playing golf, tennis courts, and outdoor swimming pools. You can have a fabulous experience at their restaurant Di Valletta by having a breakfast in their green gardens under a cool sunlight.

Linville Gorge and Falls

Linville Gorge is one of the deepest and most rugged gorges in East America. It is also referred as the “Grand Canyon of Eastern America.” It has an amazing scenery of Linville falls. The Linville River enters the gorge and drops a fall of 90ft. It is full of breathtaking sceneries and adventurous hiking spots. The Linville Gorge Wilderness covers a massive area of 12,000 acres and it is part of the Pisgah National Forest. Another amazing sightseeing spot in Linville Gorge are Table Rock Mountain and Hawksbill Mountain.

Grandfather Mountain

This tourist destination will take an effort to hike but you will be rewarded with breathtaking panoramic view of Linville Ranges. During hiking, you will find many amazing spots for taking pictures. The most fascinating activity on Grandfather Mountain is a walk across the park’s Mile High Swinging Bridge. The bridge was built in 1952 where you can experience an unimaginable 360 degree view and can have multiple glimpse of wild life.

