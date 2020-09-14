Comprehensive Overview of Microsoft MS-700 Certification Exam and Some Hints for Your Preparation Process

The Microsoft MS-700: Managing Microsoft Teams exam is aimed at the team administrators. These professionals are responsible for configuring, managing, and deploying Office 365 workloads that focus on effective and efficient communication and collaboration within an enterprise environment.

The candidates for this exam must have the relevant skills in planning, managing, and deploying Team chat, channels, apps, audio conferencing, meetings, callings, and live events. Additionally, they should have competence in upgrading from Skype for Business to Skype for Teams. Those team administrators who are planning to take the Certbolt.com should have proficiency in managing Team settings with the use of PowerShell.

Profile of Candidates for Microsoft MS-700 Exam

The main target audience for Microsoft MS-700 is the team administrators. These specialists partner with the telephony engineers to incorporate the cutting-edge voice features in Microsoft Teams. They do not have the job role of configuring direct routing, integrating telephone, and configuring call routing. However, they may function in other workload administrators’ roles, including networking, devices, identity, messaging, security, and compliance. These professionals have the basic knowledge of integration points for services and apps, such as SharePoint, Exchange, OneDrive for Business, Microsoft 365 Security Administration Questions , and Azure Active Directory.

Brief Description of Microsoft MS-700 Exam

Azure Administrator is a qualifying exam for the Microsoft 365 Certified: Teams Administrator Associate certification. It’s a 150-minute test that is available in English. The question types to expect in the delivery of this exam are multiple choice, best answer, short answer, drag and drop, build screen, active screen, and case studies. To take the test, the candidates have to register with Pearson VUE. They also should pay the fee of $165. The MS-700 exam is designed to evaluate one’s skills in planning and configuring the Microsoft Teams environment, managing app policies and Teams, managing calling, meetings, and chat. The learners can find the details of the topics and subtopics on the official website. They will also find other information that will help them in preparation for this test on the Microsoft platform.

Preparation Hints for Microsoft MS-700 Exam

Choosing the relevant resources is critical to your success in this certification test. With the proper study materials, your preparation becomes more effective and you can pass your exam with no hurdle. Microsoft offers two methods to prepare for the AZ-204 Developing Solutions for Microsoft Azure Dumps . These include free online and paid instructor-led training courses. You can find the details of how to access them on the exam webpage.

Beyond the resources available on the official website, you’ll also find numerous prep tools on various online platforms. If you’re choosing other sources for your study materials, it’s recommended that you use only reputable ones. There are many of them that you can explore. The top resources that you should consider for your preparation process include practice tests and exam dumps. Work through practice questions and improve your knowledge base to prepare for Certbolt Microsoft Certified Azure Fundamentals Certification Exam AZ-900 . Using these great tools will significantly increase your chances of passing this test on the first try.

Conclusion

Everything you need to achieve the passing score for Microsoft Certification is available at your fingertips. Regardless of whether you have a study budget or not, you will find useful resources that will help you develop your competence in the exam content.