Nominados a los premios Grammy 2020

Álbum del año
– i, i, Bon Iver
– Norman Fucking Rockwell!, Lana Del Rey
– When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, Billie Eilish
– Thank u, next, Ariana Grande
– I Used To Know Her, H.E.R.
– 7, Lil Nas X
– Cuz I Love You (Deluxe), Lizzo
– Father Of The Bride, Vampire Weekend
Grabación del año (interpretación)
– Hey, Ma, Bon Iver
– Bad Guy, Billie Eilish
– 7 Rings, Ariana Grande
– Hard Place, H.E.R.
– Talk, Khalid
– Old Town Road, Lil Nas X presentando a Billy Ray Cyrus
– Truth Hurts, Lizzo
– Sunflower, Post Malone y Swae Lee
Canción del año
– Lady Gaga, Natalie Hemby, Hillary Lindsey y Lori McKenna, “Always Remember Us This Way”
– Billie Eilish y Finneas O’Connell, “Bad Guy”
– Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth y Tanya Tucker, “Bring My Flowers Now”
– H.E.R., Ruby Amanfu, Sam Ashworth, D. Arcelious Harris y Rodney Jerkins, “Hard Place”
– Taylor Swift, “Lover”
– Lana Del Rey y Jack Antonoff, “Norman Fucking Rockwell!”
– Lewis Capaldi, Tom Barnes, Pete Kelleher, Benjamin Kohn y Sam Roman, “Someone You Loved”
– Lizzo, Steven Cheung, Eric Frederic y Jesse Saint John, “Truth Hurts”
Mejor artista revelación
– Black Pumas
– Billie Eilish
– Lil Nas X
– Lizzo
– Maggie Rogers
– Rosalía
– Tank And The Bangas
– Yola
Mejor video musical
– The Chemical Brothers, “We’ve Got to Try”
– Gary Clark Jr, “This Land”
– FKA twigs, “Cellophane”
– Lil Nas X y Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road”
– Tove Lo, “Glad He’s Gone”
Mejor álbum de rap
– Revenge Of The Dreamers III, Dreamville
– Championships, Meek Mill
– I Am > I Was, 21 Savage
– Igor, Tyler, The Creator
– The Lost Boy, YBN Cordae
Mejor álbum de rock
– Amo, Bring Me The Horizon
– Social Cues, Cage The Elephant
– In The End, The Cranberries
– Trauma, I Prevail
– Feral Roots, Rival Sons
Mejor álbum pop vocal
– The Lion King: The Gift, Beyonce
– When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, Billie Eilish
– thank u, next, Ariana Grande
– No. 6 Collaborations Project, Ed Sheeran
– Lover, Taylor Swift
Mejor álbum de música alternativa
– U.F.O.F., Big Thief
– Assume Form, James Blake
– «i, i», Bon Iver
– Father of the Bride, Vampire Weekend
– Anima, Thom Yorke
Mejor álbum de músicas del mundo
– “Gece”, Altin Gun
– “What Heat”, Bokante & Metropole Orkest dirigida por Jules Buckley
– “African Giant”, Burna Boy
– “Fanm D’Ayiti”, Nathalie Joachim con Spektral Quartet
– “Celia”, Angelique Kidjo
Mejor álbum pop latino
– “Vida”, Luis Fonsi
– “11:11”, Maluma
– “Montaner”, Ricardo Montaner
– “#ELDISCO”, Alejandro Sanz
– “Fantasía”, Sebastian Yatra
Mejor álbum latino de rock, urbano o alternativo
– “X 100PRE”, Bad Bunny
– “Oasis”, J Balvin & Bad Bunny
– “Indestructible”, Flor De Toloache
– “Almadura”, iLe
– “El mar querer”, Rosalía
Mejor álbum música regional mexicana (incluye Tejano)
– “Caminando”, Joss Favela
– “Percepción”, Intocable
– “Poco a poco”, La Energía Norteña
– “20 Aniversario”, Mariachi Divas De Cindy Shea
– “De ayer para siempre”, Mariachi Los Camperos
Mejor álbum latino tropical
– “Opus”, Marc Anthony
– “Tiempo al tiempo”, Luis Enrique + C4 Trio
– “Candela”, Vicente García
– “Literal”, Juan Luis Guerra y 4.40
– “A Journey Through Cuban Music”, Aymée NuviolaEn :Gente,Última Hora