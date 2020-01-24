Nominados a los premios Grammy 2020

Álbum del año

– i, i, Bon Iver

– Norman Fucking Rockwell!, Lana Del Rey

– When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, Billie Eilish

– Thank u, next, Ariana Grande

– I Used To Know Her, H.E.R.

– 7, Lil Nas X

– Cuz I Love You (Deluxe), Lizzo

– Father Of The Bride, Vampire Weekend

Grabación del año (interpretación)

– Hey, Ma, Bon Iver

– Bad Guy, Billie Eilish

– 7 Rings, Ariana Grande

– Hard Place, H.E.R.

– Talk, Khalid

– Old Town Road, Lil Nas X presentando a Billy Ray Cyrus

– Truth Hurts, Lizzo

– Sunflower, Post Malone y Swae Lee

Canción del año

– Lady Gaga, Natalie Hemby, Hillary Lindsey y Lori McKenna, “Always Remember Us This Way”

– Billie Eilish y Finneas O’Connell, “Bad Guy”

– Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth y Tanya Tucker, “Bring My Flowers Now”

– H.E.R., Ruby Amanfu, Sam Ashworth, D. Arcelious Harris y Rodney Jerkins, “Hard Place”

– Taylor Swift, “Lover”

– Lana Del Rey y Jack Antonoff, “Norman Fucking Rockwell!”

– Lewis Capaldi, Tom Barnes, Pete Kelleher, Benjamin Kohn y Sam Roman, “Someone You Loved”

– Lizzo, Steven Cheung, Eric Frederic y Jesse Saint John, “Truth Hurts”

Mejor artista revelación

– Black Pumas

– Billie Eilish

– Lil Nas X

– Lizzo

– Maggie Rogers

– Rosalía

– Tank And The Bangas

– Yola

Mejor video musical

– The Chemical Brothers, “We’ve Got to Try”

– Gary Clark Jr, “This Land”

– FKA twigs, “Cellophane”

– Lil Nas X y Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road”

– Tove Lo, “Glad He’s Gone”

Mejor álbum de rap

– Revenge Of The Dreamers III, Dreamville

– Championships, Meek Mill

– I Am > I Was, 21 Savage

– Igor, Tyler, The Creator

– The Lost Boy, YBN Cordae

Mejor álbum de rock

– Amo, Bring Me The Horizon

– Social Cues, Cage The Elephant

– In The End, The Cranberries

– Trauma, I Prevail

– Feral Roots, Rival Sons

Mejor álbum pop vocal

– The Lion King: The Gift, Beyonce

– When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, Billie Eilish

– thank u, next, Ariana Grande

– No. 6 Collaborations Project, Ed Sheeran

– Lover, Taylor Swift

Mejor álbum de música alternativa

– U.F.O.F., Big Thief

– Assume Form, James Blake

– «i, i», Bon Iver

– Father of the Bride, Vampire Weekend

– Anima, Thom Yorke

Mejor álbum de músicas del mundo

– “Gece”, Altin Gun

– “What Heat”, Bokante & Metropole Orkest dirigida por Jules Buckley

– “African Giant”, Burna Boy

– “Fanm D’Ayiti”, Nathalie Joachim con Spektral Quartet

– “Celia”, Angelique Kidjo

Mejor álbum pop latino

– “Vida”, Luis Fonsi

– “11:11”, Maluma

– “Montaner”, Ricardo Montaner

– “#ELDISCO”, Alejandro Sanz

– “Fantasía”, Sebastian Yatra

Mejor álbum latino de rock, urbano o alternativo

– “X 100PRE”, Bad Bunny

– “Oasis”, J Balvin & Bad Bunny

– “Indestructible”, Flor De Toloache

– “Almadura”, iLe

– “El mar querer”, Rosalía

Mejor álbum música regional mexicana (incluye Tejano)

– “Caminando”, Joss Favela

– “Percepción”, Intocable

– “Poco a poco”, La Energía Norteña

– “20 Aniversario”, Mariachi Divas De Cindy Shea

– “De ayer para siempre”, Mariachi Los Camperos

Mejor álbum latino tropical

– “Opus”, Marc Anthony

– “Tiempo al tiempo”, Luis Enrique + C4 Trio

– “Candela”, Vicente García

– “Literal”, Juan Luis Guerra y 4.40

– “A Journey Through Cuban Music”, Aymée Nuviola