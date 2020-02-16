NotiActual.com

Resultados de las carreras del domingo en La Rinconada 09/02/2020

La Rinconada

Primera Carrera-Distancia 1.300 Metros. Tiempo 80

LL.Ejemplar                       PESO     JINETE             DIVIDENDO

1-      Rey Vulcano (4)             52           N. Ortiz           32,215,52

2-      Cortesano (3)                 53          I. Pimentel

3-      India Wells (8)                 52         F. Urdaneta

4-      Mr Touchdown (6)           52         J. Herrera

5-      Norther Again (1)             52        J. C. Rodríguez

Entrenador: J. Rojas. Ganador: 32.215,52. Placé 3: 11.000. Placé 4: 15.905,17.

Exacta: 33.629,69. Trifecta: 36.396,55. Superfecta: 74.142,24. Ret: 5

   Segunda Carrera- Distancia 1.100 metros. Tiempo 67”4

     LL. Ejemplar                                 PESO             JINETE                DIV

1-      Classy Beauty (9)                          50             W. Vasquez        25.344,83

2-      High Runner (3)                              53             G. Sánchez

3-      Estrella Morena (4)                         52             M. Rodríguez

4-      Jakarta (1)                                      52.5             L. Sánchez

5-      Autana (5)                                        52             JG Hernández

Entrenador: J. Romero. Ganador: 25.344,83. Placé 9: 21.017,24. Placé 3: 27.155,17.

Exacta: 84.418,10. Trifecta: 90.359,91. SU perfecta: no hubo.

Tercera  Carrera- Distancia 1.200 metros. Tiempo 67”4

LL .EJEMPLAR                           PESO                 JINETE               DIVIDENDO

1-      The Expected King (2)            49                   F. Quevedo              1.592.456,90.

2-      Competente (3)                       54                 K. Zonett

3-      Fire Time (5)                            52                A. Girón

4-      Gran Giacomo (6)                    52                 Urdaneta

5-      Northern Gold (8)                     52                JC Rodrígiez

Entrenador: A. Traversa. Ganador: 1.592.456,90. Placé 2: 144.801,72 Placé 3: 15.405,17.

Exacta: 572.672,41. Trifecta: no hubo. Superfecta: no hubo.

Cuarta   Carrera- Distancia 1.200 metros. Tiempo79”1

LL. EJEMPLAR                    PESO     JINETE               DIVIDENDO

1-      Gram Bambina                50           C. Carrero            18.112,07

2-      Fabis Back                      53           Fra. Velásquez

3-      Winter Naz                        52           J. Aray

4-      Succes Fully                      52           I. Pimentel JR

5-      Rockera                              52           Da Pérez

Entrenador: R. García. Ganador: 18.112,07. Placé 1: 17.775,86. Placé 6: 21.146,55.

Exacta: 71.870,69. Trifecta: 20.959,05. Superfecta: 144.670,26

Quinta   Carrera- Distancia 1.200 metros. Tiempo71”2

LL. EJEMPLAR                       PESO         JINETE                 DIVIDENDO

1-      Crotone(3)                         54.5        J. Lugo                  26.870,69

2-      Gran Giocatore (1)             54          JC Rodríguez

3-      Gold Valle (4)                     52          R. Capriles

4-      Gran Vittorino (2)               54           F. Urdaneta

Entrenador: R. García. Ganador: 26.870,69.

Sexta Carrera – Distancia 1.100 metros Tiempó 68”

LL. EJEMPLAR                            PESO           JINETE                   DIVIDENDO

1-      Tatilinda (6)                        53           RE Ibarra                   29.586,21

2-      Northern Lady (8)                52           JC Rodríguez

3-      La Consentida (7)                 51           C. Carrero

4-      Orodiva (10)                        54           F. González

5-      Miss Funchal (9)                    54           W. Vasquez

Entrenador: H. García. Ganador: 29.586,21. Placé 6: 18.672,41. Placé 8: 24.077,59.

Exacta: 98.112,07. Trifecta: 63.380,60. Superfecta: 234.637,93. Pool de 4: 3.996,862,07.

Séptima  Carrera – Distancia 1.100 metros Tiempó 73”1

LL. EJEMPLAR                           PESO     JINETE   DIVIDENDO

1.-  De Rous (5)                         52.5        I. Pimentel          30.586,21

2-    Bella Ciao (1)                        52           F. Urdaneta

3-   Queen Clementina (3)              54           I. Villalobos

4-    Recoleta Street (4)                 52           M. Vargas

5-    Albamap (7)                           49           LD Ávila

Entrenador: F. Imbriano. Ganador: 30.586,21. Placé 5: 12.870,69. Placé 1: 15.508,62.

Exacta: 30.575,28. Trifecta: 9.502,59. Superfecta: 56.340,52. T. Apuesta: 197.468,97.

Doble Apuesta: 139.433,62

Octava  Carrera – Distancia 1.200 metros Tiempó 71”4

LL.EJEMPLAR                             PESO     JINETE   DIVIDENDO

1-      King Roy (6)                           52           A. Girón

2-      El Catire (7)                            53           I. Pimentel

3-      Ervin Jr (2)                               55           A. Siso

4-      Turcotte (1)                              51           F. Urdaneta

5-      Rio Araciama (3)                       53           RE Ibarra

Entrenador: . Valderrey. Ganador: 15.241,38. Placé 6: 22.275,86. Placé 7: 21.750,00.Exacta: 29.909,48. Trifecta: 27.764,22. Superfecta: 112.129,31.

Novena   Carrera – Distancia 1.400 metros Tiempó 84”4

LL.EJEMPLAR                    PESO     JINETE   DIVIDENDO

1-      Trucutu (7)                      52,5        F. Urdaneta        29.465,52

2-      El Gran Redford (6)         54.5        JG Hernández

3-      Spoleto (8)                       52,5        I. Pimentel JT

4-      Golden Green (5)               54           J. Lugo

5-      Rey Salim (2)                     52           J. Herrera

Entrenador: D. Regalado. Ganador: 29.465,52. Placé 7: 31.163,79. Placé 6: 16.344,83. Exacta: 116.349,14. Trifecta: 23.887,50. Superfecta: 24.414,22.

Décima   Carrera – Distancia 1.400 metros Tiempó 84”4

LL.EJEMPLAR                      PESO                    JINETE                  DIVIDENDO

1-      Apostillado (7)                    53                   MA González          23.267,24

2-      Elysium (8)                         55                    M. Rodríguez

3-      Cannoniere (6)                  51                      W. Vasquez

4-      Chuchu Zeta (9)                52                       N. Ortiz

5-      Gran Poseidon (4)           53,5                       J. Lugo

Entrenador: JA Gudiño. Ganador: 23.267,24. Placé 7: 17.181,03. Placé 8: 30.284,48. Exacta: 130.668,10. Trifecta: 203.531,47. Superfecta: 541.814,66

Undécima   Carrera – Distancia 1.100 metros Tiempó 66”3

LL. EJEMPLAR                          PESO          JINETE                     DIVIDENDO

1-      Campobasso (8)                      50           D. Hernández

2-      Papa Epo (11)                           51           W. Rengifo

3-      Gatillo (3)                                   52           Y. Torres

4-      Sunshine Warrior (2)                  49           K. Mejías

5-      Split (9)                                      49           J. Vásquez

Entrenador: G. Alessandrino. Ganador: 38.905,17. Placé 8: 15.094,83. Placé 11: 14.068,97. Exacta: 51.465,52. Trifecta: 12.283,19. Superfecta: 49.024,57. T. Apuesta: 130.843,10. Super Pool de 4: 352.087,93. Doble Perfecta: 1.551.603,45. Hubo 124 cuadros con 6 que cobran: 3.330.728,25. Hubo2772 cuados con 5 que cobran: 44.696,23. Loto Hípico: no hubo.

