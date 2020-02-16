Resultados de las carreras del domingo en La Rinconada 09/02/2020

Primera Carrera-Distancia 1.300 Metros. Tiempo 80

LL.Ejemplar PESO JINETE DIVIDENDO

1- Rey Vulcano (4) 52 N. Ortiz 32,215,52

2- Cortesano (3) 53 I. Pimentel

3- India Wells (8) 52 F. Urdaneta

4- Mr Touchdown (6) 52 J. Herrera

5- Norther Again (1) 52 J. C. Rodríguez

Entrenador: J. Rojas. Ganador: 32.215,52. Placé 3: 11.000. Placé 4: 15.905,17.

Exacta: 33.629,69. Trifecta: 36.396,55. Superfecta: 74.142,24. Ret: 5

Segunda Carrera- Distancia 1.100 metros. Tiempo 67”4

LL. Ejemplar PESO JINETE DIV

1- Classy Beauty (9) 50 W. Vasquez 25.344,83

2- High Runner (3) 53 G. Sánchez

3- Estrella Morena (4) 52 M. Rodríguez

4- Jakarta (1) 52.5 L. Sánchez

5- Autana (5) 52 JG Hernández

Entrenador: J. Romero. Ganador: 25.344,83. Placé 9: 21.017,24. Placé 3: 27.155,17.

Exacta: 84.418,10. Trifecta: 90.359,91. SU perfecta: no hubo.

Tercera Carrera- Distancia 1.200 metros. Tiempo 67”4

LL .EJEMPLAR PESO JINETE DIVIDENDO

1- The Expected King (2) 49 F. Quevedo 1.592.456,90.

2- Competente (3) 54 K. Zonett

3- Fire Time (5) 52 A. Girón

4- Gran Giacomo (6) 52 Urdaneta

5- Northern Gold (8) 52 JC Rodrígiez

Entrenador: A. Traversa. Ganador: 1.592.456,90. Placé 2: 144.801,72 Placé 3: 15.405,17.

Exacta: 572.672,41. Trifecta: no hubo. Superfecta: no hubo.

Cuarta Carrera- Distancia 1.200 metros. Tiempo79”1

LL. EJEMPLAR PESO JINETE DIVIDENDO

1- Gram Bambina 50 C. Carrero 18.112,07

2- Fabis Back 53 Fra. Velásquez

3- Winter Naz 52 J. Aray

4- Succes Fully 52 I. Pimentel JR

5- Rockera 52 Da Pérez

Entrenador: R. García. Ganador: 18.112,07. Placé 1: 17.775,86. Placé 6: 21.146,55.

Exacta: 71.870,69. Trifecta: 20.959,05. Superfecta: 144.670,26

Quinta Carrera- Distancia 1.200 metros. Tiempo71”2

LL. EJEMPLAR PESO JINETE DIVIDENDO

1- Crotone(3) 54.5 J. Lugo 26.870,69

2- Gran Giocatore (1) 54 JC Rodríguez

3- Gold Valle (4) 52 R. Capriles

4- Gran Vittorino (2) 54 F. Urdaneta

Entrenador: R. García. Ganador: 26.870,69.

Sexta Carrera – Distancia 1.100 metros Tiempó 68”

LL. EJEMPLAR PESO JINETE DIVIDENDO

1- Tatilinda (6) 53 RE Ibarra 29.586,21

2- Northern Lady (8) 52 JC Rodríguez

3- La Consentida (7) 51 C. Carrero

4- Orodiva (10) 54 F. González

5- Miss Funchal (9) 54 W. Vasquez

Entrenador: H. García. Ganador: 29.586,21. Placé 6: 18.672,41. Placé 8: 24.077,59.

Exacta: 98.112,07. Trifecta: 63.380,60. Superfecta: 234.637,93. Pool de 4: 3.996,862,07.

Séptima Carrera – Distancia 1.100 metros Tiempó 73”1

LL. EJEMPLAR PESO JINETE DIVIDENDO

1.- De Rous (5) 52.5 I. Pimentel 30.586,21

2- Bella Ciao (1) 52 F. Urdaneta

3- Queen Clementina (3) 54 I. Villalobos

4- Recoleta Street (4) 52 M. Vargas

5- Albamap (7) 49 LD Ávila

Entrenador: F. Imbriano. Ganador: 30.586,21. Placé 5: 12.870,69. Placé 1: 15.508,62.

Exacta: 30.575,28. Trifecta: 9.502,59. Superfecta: 56.340,52. T. Apuesta: 197.468,97.

Doble Apuesta: 139.433,62

Octava Carrera – Distancia 1.200 metros Tiempó 71”4

LL.EJEMPLAR PESO JINETE DIVIDENDO

1- King Roy (6) 52 A. Girón

2- El Catire (7) 53 I. Pimentel

3- Ervin Jr (2) 55 A. Siso

4- Turcotte (1) 51 F. Urdaneta

5- Rio Araciama (3) 53 RE Ibarra

Entrenador: . Valderrey. Ganador: 15.241,38. Placé 6: 22.275,86. Placé 7: 21.750,00.Exacta: 29.909,48. Trifecta: 27.764,22. Superfecta: 112.129,31.

Novena Carrera – Distancia 1.400 metros Tiempó 84”4

LL.EJEMPLAR PESO JINETE DIVIDENDO

1- Trucutu (7) 52,5 F. Urdaneta 29.465,52

2- El Gran Redford (6) 54.5 JG Hernández

3- Spoleto (8) 52,5 I. Pimentel JT

4- Golden Green (5) 54 J. Lugo

5- Rey Salim (2) 52 J. Herrera

Entrenador: D. Regalado. Ganador: 29.465,52. Placé 7: 31.163,79. Placé 6: 16.344,83. Exacta: 116.349,14. Trifecta: 23.887,50. Superfecta: 24.414,22.

Décima Carrera – Distancia 1.400 metros Tiempó 84”4

LL.EJEMPLAR PESO JINETE DIVIDENDO

1- Apostillado (7) 53 MA González 23.267,24

2- Elysium (8) 55 M. Rodríguez

3- Cannoniere (6) 51 W. Vasquez

4- Chuchu Zeta (9) 52 N. Ortiz

5- Gran Poseidon (4) 53,5 J. Lugo

Entrenador: JA Gudiño. Ganador: 23.267,24. Placé 7: 17.181,03. Placé 8: 30.284,48. Exacta: 130.668,10. Trifecta: 203.531,47. Superfecta: 541.814,66

Undécima Carrera – Distancia 1.100 metros Tiempó 66”3

LL. EJEMPLAR PESO JINETE DIVIDENDO

1- Campobasso (8) 50 D. Hernández

2- Papa Epo (11) 51 W. Rengifo

3- Gatillo (3) 52 Y. Torres

4- Sunshine Warrior (2) 49 K. Mejías

5- Split (9) 49 J. Vásquez

Entrenador: G. Alessandrino. Ganador: 38.905,17. Placé 8: 15.094,83. Placé 11: 14.068,97. Exacta: 51.465,52. Trifecta: 12.283,19. Superfecta: 49.024,57. T. Apuesta: 130.843,10. Super Pool de 4: 352.087,93. Doble Perfecta: 1.551.603,45. Hubo 124 cuadros con 6 que cobran: 3.330.728,25. Hubo2772 cuados con 5 que cobran: 44.696,23. Loto Hípico: no hubo.