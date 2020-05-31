Taylor Swift a Trump: «Te echaremos en noviembre»

Taylor Swift acusó al presidente de Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, de avivar el supremacismo y el racismo y aseguró que el mandatario saldrá de la Casa Blanca tras las elecciones de noviembre.

«Después de avivar los fuegos del supremacismo blanco y el racismo durante tu presidencia entera, ¿tienes el coraje de fingir superioridad moral antes de amenazar con violencia? ¿’Cuando el saqueo comienza, empiezan los disparos’?», dijo al cuestionar una cita textual del mandatario.

«Te echaremos en noviembre», añadió.

After stoking the fires of white supremacy and racism your entire presidency, you have the nerve to feign moral superiority before threatening violence? ‘When the looting starts the shooting starts’??? We will vote you out in November. @realdonaldtrump

— Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) May 29, 2020