Top 5 Ways to Administer CBD Oil for Pets

Having pets around your home gives a nice feeling as they serve as a good company. However, if you start noticing some conditions like pain, cancer, anxiety and arthritis, it needs to be treated; you may have to consider using CBD treatment.

CBD also known as Cannabidiol is a kind of chemical that is usually found in cannabis. You may probably think it is similar to tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) which is capable of making one get psychoactive, but the CDB doesn’t have such effect on consumers.

Since the CBD oil is safe for pets, there are times you may consider trying it out on your pets, but you end up getting confused on how to administer it. This is even more confusing because it is an oil and totally different from the usual tablets or pills that they already know.

Instead of subjecting yourself to guesses, we have come up with a guide on how you can administer CBD oil to pets with less stress. However, before looking for a guide on how to administer the oil, ensure that you have a good product handy.

If you need assistance on stores with a good reputation, you can check out Holista Pet for more on this. It is important to get the best CBD products to ensure the health of your pets at an optimal level.

Ways to Administer CBD Oil to Pets

Below are some recommended ways that you can administer the oil to your pets.

Apply directly into the Mouth of your Pet

Most oil are dosed according to the number of droppers required for the pet. The size of the pet plays a key role in determining the appropriate dosage to be given in a day. If your pet is comfortable with CBD oil, the easiest way to administer it would be to put the right quantity into the dropper, insert it deeply into your pet’s mouth and squeeze.

Once you are done with this, give them their best treat. This measure ensures that they consume every drop, and also to prevent them from running away anytime they see you with the bottle.

Mix it with a Treat

This is one of the easiest ways to administer the oil to you pets especially if they are porous treats that absorb liquid. All you need to do is to apply the appropriate amount of oil to the pet’s treat and give it some time to soak in before you administer.

This method is very effective for small pets that only need a small dose. While using this method, be careful not to put a dropper full of oil in a treat as this can mess the whole idea up if your pet finds out from a distance.

Mix with a Tasty Substance

It is easier to mix the oil with something sweet like peanut butter (check to see if it contains xylitol which is a sweetener that contains elements toxic to some pets like dogs). Mix the CBD properly with the substance and give it to your pet as you would normally do, whether with a spoon or allowing them to eat directly from their plate.

Mix with their Food

You can use this method with wet food and this requires that you start with a little dose which will gradually be increased to enable your pet to get used to the taste. This method requires that you mix the oil directly with your pet’s food and allow it to soak in for some minutes before you start feeding. You can check here to find out when to mix your pet’s food with medication.

Make your own Pet Treats

Coming up with an idea of pet treats can yield positive results but when it comes to adding CBD oil, it can be a bit tricky. First, baking the treat can make the CBD oil to evaporate along with the benefits that come with it. You can come up with treats that do not require baking or those that allow baking at a lower temperature.

These are some of the ways that we recommend for pet owners, you can also check out some others on the internet.

With the appropriate dose of CBD oil, you are sure to keep the health of your pets in check. However, if you still need help on how you can keep your pets healthy, you can check here: https://www.morrisanimalfoundation.org/article/tips-keep-your-pet-healthy-and-actions-you-can-take-stop-cancer-furever.

Conclusion

Giving your pets CBD oil keeps them healthy. However, you will need to understand how you can administer the oil in the most appropriate manner to prevent your pet from dreading it.

We have outlined some methods you can use in this article; you can go ahead and buy the oil from a good store.